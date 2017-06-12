Man who says he killed intruder booked on murder charge in Las Vegas
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto A man claiming self-defense in a fatal shooting at an apartment near Nellis Air Force Base was booked into the county jail Friday on a first-degree murder charge.
