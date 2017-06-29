Man opens fire at a busy doctor's office in Las Vegas

Back by Donald's side: Melania Trump returns to the White House to greet the president of South Korea after defending her husband over his astonishing 'bleeding from a facelift' tweet about Mika Mika and Joe postpone their vacation to hit back at Trump: MSNBC hosts will sling 'bad blood' at the President on air tomorrow morning over his 'bleeding from a facelift' tweet Republican operative who claimed to work with Flynn tried to get Hillary's stolen emails from Russian hackers, report claims 'We are very sorry!': Kendall and Kylie Jenner insist they meant no 'disrespect' by featuring Biggie, Tupac, Metallica on $125 vintage shirts Back for round two: Protesters descend on airports across the country as Trump's new travel ban goes into effect Mexican cartel leader who dismembered a six-year-old girl with an ax while she was still ALIVE is jailed for life in a US prison Calories - not ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.