Man guilty of Vegas hammer attack avoids charges in killings
A Nevada man who pleaded guilty in a hammer attack on a mannequin that was posed as a sleeping homeless person is also believed to be responsible for similar attacks that killed two men and injured a third in downtown Las Vegas, police said Wednesday. But the plea deal that has Shane Allen Schindler facing eight to 20 years in prison for trying to kill what prosecutors called a "human decoy" spares him from being charged in the other assaults.
