Man guilty of Vegas hammer attack avo...

Man guilty of Vegas hammer attack avoids charges in killings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

A Nevada man who pleaded guilty in a hammer attack on a mannequin that was posed as a sleeping homeless person is also believed to be responsible for similar attacks that killed two men and injured a third in downtown Las Vegas, police said Wednesday. But the plea deal that has Shane Allen Schindler facing eight to 20 years in prison for trying to kill what prosecutors called a "human decoy" spares him from being charged in the other assaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 3 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 60
Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed 5 hr Frank Sinatra 3
Chris Lawon Baams Automotive 8 hr known Facts 1
Josh Mon Old friend 1
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue Jun 25 ThomasA 2
June 23 Jun 25 Pssssssst 2
New phone Jun 25 Pssssssst 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,027 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC