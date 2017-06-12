Man charged with murder in May shooting
Las Vegas police have arrested Anthony Fletcher as a suspect in the May 25 shooting at the Shelter Island Apartments. A 39-year-old man is in jail on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a man who was shot at least 10 times in late May inside an apartment in the central Las Vegas Valley.
