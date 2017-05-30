Man charged with attempted sexual assault in downtown Las Vegas parking garage
The entrance to the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas is seen on Friday, May 26, 2017. @vegasphotograph Las Vegas police arrested a man Tuesday after a woman told police he tried to rape her in a downtown parking garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|12 min
|Latosia P
|111
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|22 min
|spytheweb
|19
|Suicides
|39 min
|Well Well
|3
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|47 min
|Well Well
|3
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|51 min
|Bobbi Jo
|16
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|Sambeezyeezy89
|42
|Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16)
|Thu
|they bad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC