Man arrested in Las Vegas on charges of sex trafficking his wife
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Quate's wife told police on Monday that she had been sex trafficked by him for the last two years. She also said they had three children and that Quate had killed one of them, a 6-year-old girl, and kept the body in a container in a house.
