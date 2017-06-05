Man arrested in Las Vegas on charges ...

Man arrested in Las Vegas on charges of sex trafficking his wife

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Quate's wife told police on Monday that she had been sex trafficked by him for the last two years. She also said they had three children and that Quate had killed one of them, a 6-year-old girl, and kept the body in a container in a house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jungle monkeys on e rise 13 min Lester Bonko 9
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays 12 hr Local 1
Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri... 16 hr sundemon420 2
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 16 hr sundemon420 3
Looking for tar. 23 hr Mills061183 4
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) Mon DB Cooper 17
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Jun 4 miriamg84 112
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Clark County was issued at June 07 at 2:45AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC