Man Accused of Killing his Son to be Extradited from Las Vegas

An extradition hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 27, cleared the way for a South Pasadena man to be returned to the Southland to be prosecuted on charges of killing his 5-year-old son amid a bitter custody battle with the boy's mother. Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested June 23 in Las Vegas on suspicion of killing Aramazd Andressian Jr., and has been in custody in Nevada since then.

