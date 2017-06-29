Man Accused of Killing his Son to be Extradited from Las Vegas
An extradition hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 27, cleared the way for a South Pasadena man to be returned to the Southland to be prosecuted on charges of killing his 5-year-old son amid a bitter custody battle with the boy's mother. Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested June 23 in Las Vegas on suspicion of killing Aramazd Andressian Jr., and has been in custody in Nevada since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|1 hr
|Emerald
|63
|Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed
|20 hr
|Frank Sinatra
|3
|Chris Lawon Baams Automotive
|23 hr
|known Facts
|1
|Josh
|Jun 26
|Old friend
|1
|New to area - where to shop, gamble etc?
|Jun 26
|Radiochick
|1
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|2
|June 23
|Jun 25
|Pssssssst
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC