Lunatic Customer Stabs Cook 14 Times ...

Lunatic Customer Stabs Cook 14 Times During Nacho Disagreement

12 hrs ago Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

A cook at Roberto's Taco Shop, in Las Vegas, somehow survived when a customer repeatedly stabbed him after becoming upset over nachos he wanted to order. Marcos Mendiola, 40, suffered a total of 14 stab wounds to the stomach, back, head and arm.

