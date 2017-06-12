Local Las Vegas
Entertainer Wayne Newton won approval Wednesday to run shuttle tours through his 52-acre ranch, despite staunch resistance from neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Looking for tar.
|3 hr
|Yaaaaaaa Boay
|7
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|6 hr
|Mad Mrs
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|19 hr
|ANIKAI PHILLIPS
|145
|GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my....
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores
|Thu
|SMITHS LAS VEGAS
|1
|Review: Harrah's Casino Las Vegas
|Wed
|HARRAHS CASINO LA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC