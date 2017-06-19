Live PBC on FS1 Results From Las Vegas
Sam's Town Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV - Later tonight Eddie Ramirez will risk his undefeated record against Eric Bone in the FS1 Toe-To-Toe Tuesdays main event. Leading off the non-televised portion of the card, lightweight prospect Andres Cortes improved to 5-0 with a 4th round TKO of Jesus Arvalo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get pain meds and opiates
|7 hr
|kaydee
|2
|Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and...
|Tue
|Local
|2
|Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera...
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Boi
|15
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sun
|KBeason77
|113
|Warning to all human traffickers
|Jun 18
|Desolation
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC