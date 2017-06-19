Live PBC on FS1 Results From Las Vegas

Sam's Town Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV - Later tonight Eddie Ramirez will risk his undefeated record against Eric Bone in the FS1 Toe-To-Toe Tuesdays main event. Leading off the non-televised portion of the card, lightweight prospect Andres Cortes improved to 5-0 with a 4th round TKO of Jesus Arvalo .

