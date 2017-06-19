Lawyer who killed Gawker is now suing on behalf of Las Vegas sports gambler
The lawyer who brought down Gawker is now going after the shuttered gossip website's successor company Gizmodo Media Group. Attorney Charles Harder filed a $10 million defamation suit against Gizmodo and writer Ryan Goldberg in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, claiming Goldberg defamed his client, renowned sports bettor RJ Bell, in the June 23, 2016 article, "How America's Favorite Sports Betting Expert Turned a Sucker's Game into an Industry" published in Deadspin.
