Lawyer who killed Gawker is now suing...

Lawyer who killed Gawker is now suing on behalf of Las Vegas sports gambler

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The lawyer who brought down Gawker is now going after the shuttered gossip website's successor company Gizmodo Media Group. Attorney Charles Harder filed a $10 million defamation suit against Gizmodo and writer Ryan Goldberg in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, claiming Goldberg defamed his client, renowned sports bettor RJ Bell, in the June 23, 2016 article, "How America's Favorite Sports Betting Expert Turned a Sucker's Game into an Industry" published in Deadspin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 accused of selling fake immigration documents... Thu spytheweb 1
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... Thu DeMariusLeOrgy 6
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue Thu Local 1
I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16) Wed steffcull 7
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Jun 21 Julian 16
gay las vegas teens 2017 Jun 21 Julian 6
Get pain meds and opiates Jun 20 kaydee 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 24 at 4:10AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC