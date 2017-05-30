Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses...

Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

Police said an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center. A former Clark County School District substitute teacher sent sexually explicit messages to a student through Snapchat while he was still employed by the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 12 hr miriamg84 112
jungle monkeys on e rise Fri Reymundo Mejia Gu... 4
Suicides Fri Rodney 4
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Fri Flyboy 20
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) Jun 2 Bobbi Jo 16
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Jun 2 Sambeezyeezy89 42
Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16) Jun 1 they bad 7
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC