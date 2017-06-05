Las Vegas School Bus Driver Faces Sex Charges Involving Student
A Las Vegas bus driver is now the 13th school district employee this school year to face charges of sexual abuse involving a student. Clark County School District police said 24-year-old Dominique Joiner was arrested Monday on charges of sexual misconduct, kidnapping and child pornography.
