Las Vegas School Bus Driver Faces Sex...

Las Vegas School Bus Driver Faces Sex Charges Involving Student

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

A Las Vegas bus driver is now the 13th school district employee this school year to face charges of sexual abuse involving a student. Clark County School District police said 24-year-old Dominique Joiner was arrested Monday on charges of sexual misconduct, kidnapping and child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort 18 min SUGARHOUSE CASINO LV 1
jungle monkeys on e rise 2 hr Gwyneth 10
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 12 hr Thelma 4
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 12 hr Anon 7
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays Tue Local 1
Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri... Tue sundemon420 2
Looking for tar. Tue Mills061183 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC