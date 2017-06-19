Las Vegas puts more restrictions on short-term rentals
The Las Vegas City Council today narrowly approved additional restrictions on short-term rental properties like those listed on web platforms such as Airbnb. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and council members Lois Tarkanian, Ricki Barlow and Bob Coffin voted for the controversial bill.
