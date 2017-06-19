Las Vegas officials set to decide whether to clamp down on party houses
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will decide whether to place further restrictions on short-term rental homes. A recommending committee Monday morning pushed the proposed measure forward but was split on whether to endorse it.
