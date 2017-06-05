Las Vegas officers killed in ambush remembered 3 years later - VIDEO
On June 8, 2014, Metropolitan Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were dining at CiCi's Pizza, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, when they were ambushed by anti-government, anti-police zealots Jerad and Amanda Miller. After killing the two officers, the pair, armed with five guns and about 200 rounds of ammunition, retreated to an adjacent WalMart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|18 min
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|21
|what does farbissina punim mean? (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|Fanculo
|6
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|11 hr
|Appleseed
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|19 hr
|Tyrone
|11
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Wed
|Thelma
|4
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Wed
|Anon
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|Tue
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC