Las Vegas officers killed in ambush remembered 3 years later - VIDEO

On June 8, 2014, Metropolitan Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were dining at CiCi's Pizza, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, when they were ambushed by anti-government, anti-police zealots Jerad and Amanda Miller. After killing the two officers, the pair, armed with five guns and about 200 rounds of ammunition, retreated to an adjacent WalMart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.