Las Vegas officers killed in ambush remembered 3 years later - VIDEO

On June 8, 2014, Metropolitan Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were dining at CiCi's Pizza, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, when they were ambushed by anti-government, anti-police zealots Jerad and Amanda Miller. After killing the two officers, the pair, armed with five guns and about 200 rounds of ammunition, retreated to an adjacent WalMart.

