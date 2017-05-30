Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 3rd - VIDEO
Metro received a call after 20-40 masked juveniles were seen on surveillance cameras running through the halls. Most of them fled the scene, but eight were arrested for burglary and destruction of private property.
