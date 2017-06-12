Las Vegas man accused of shooting at his brother's ex-girlfriend
A Las Vegas man is accused of an attempt this week to shoot a woman who is expected to testify against him and his brother, according to an arrest report the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained Thursday. Donte Sudduth, 18, who also goes by Dontz, according to police records, was charged Wednesday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied structure in connection with the Sunday incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my....
|1 hr
|Mad Mrs
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores
|19 hr
|SMITHS LAS VEGAS
|1
|Review: Harrah's Casino Las Vegas
|Wed
|HARRAHS CASINO LA...
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Dippy
|18
|Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi...
|Wed
|kyman
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ...
|Wed
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC