Las Vegas man accused of shooting at ...

Las Vegas man accused of shooting at his brother's ex-girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Las Vegas man is accused of an attempt this week to shoot a woman who is expected to testify against him and his brother, according to an arrest report the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained Thursday. Donte Sudduth, 18, who also goes by Dontz, according to police records, was charged Wednesday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied structure in connection with the Sunday incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my.... 1 hr Mad Mrs 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy 4 hr Solarman 1
Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores 19 hr SMITHS LAS VEGAS 1
Review: Harrah's Casino Las Vegas Wed HARRAHS CASINO LA... 1
Las Vegas drug scene (Oct '16) Wed Dippy 18
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi... Wed kyman 2
Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ... Wed kyman 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 16 at 2:24AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC