Las Vegas man accused of shooting at his brother's ex-girlfriend

A Las Vegas man is accused of an attempt this week to shoot a woman who is expected to testify against him and his brother, according to an arrest report the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained Thursday. Donte Sudduth, 18, who also goes by Dontz, according to police records, was charged Wednesday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied structure in connection with the Sunday incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.