Las Vegas late-night institution Drai...

Las Vegas late-night institution Drai's After Hours marks 20 sizzling years

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas nightlife pioneer Victor Drai will celebrate a milestone in two weeks when Drai's After Hours, which started as a restaurant on the Strip in 1997, turns 20. Drai's After Hours, fresh and fun but swanky - and red - as ever, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on the Strip on June 25. Victor Drai stands as one of Las Vegas' great visionaries, and this month marks the 20th anniversary of his passion project - Drai's After Hours. In the minds of most visitors and locals, the Las Vegas nightclub experience is all about the big and the new.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 5 hr ThomasA 6
jungle monkeys on e rise 11 hr Shiiiiittttttt 12
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort Sun SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 52
Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac... Sat Phony 2
iphone 7 for sale Sat Phony 1
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Sat Jerry owner LAS V... 43
Record breaking heat wave temperatures from Jun... Sat Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC