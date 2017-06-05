Las Vegas late-night institution Drai's After Hours marks 20 sizzling years
Las Vegas nightlife pioneer Victor Drai will celebrate a milestone in two weeks when Drai's After Hours, which started as a restaurant on the Strip in 1997, turns 20. Drai's After Hours, fresh and fun but swanky - and red - as ever, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on the Strip on June 25. Victor Drai stands as one of Las Vegas' great visionaries, and this month marks the 20th anniversary of his passion project - Drai's After Hours. In the minds of most visitors and locals, the Las Vegas nightclub experience is all about the big and the new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|11 hr
|Shiiiiittttttt
|12
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Sun
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|52
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|Sat
|Phony
|2
|iphone 7 for sale
|Sat
|Phony
|1
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Jerry owner LAS V...
|43
|Record breaking heat wave temperatures from Jun...
|Sat
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC