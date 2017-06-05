Las Vegas late-night institution Drai's After Hours marks 20 sizzling years

Las Vegas nightlife pioneer Victor Drai will celebrate a milestone in two weeks when Drai's After Hours, which started as a restaurant on the Strip in 1997, turns 20. Drai's After Hours, fresh and fun but swanky - and red - as ever, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on the Strip on June 25. Victor Drai stands as one of Las Vegas' great visionaries, and this month marks the 20th anniversary of his passion project - Drai's After Hours. In the minds of most visitors and locals, the Las Vegas nightclub experience is all about the big and the new.

