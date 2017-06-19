Las Vegas entrepreneur changing the w...

Las Vegas entrepreneur changing the way we hammock

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Casey Messick, co-founder and co-CEO of Khione Outdoor Gear, sets up the SHEL in Utah's Provo Canyon. BYU PHOTO Caleb Lystrup, a 28-year-old Las Vegas native, is co-founder and one of two CEOs for Khione Outdoor Gear , with Casey Messick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 2 hr T Bone 25
New phone 3 hr Pssssssst 2
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) 3 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 24
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 6 hr Va meds 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy 7 hr ThomasA 12
Heavy heat wave likely to last much longer 9 hr Poop Wipe Flush 2
June 23 18 hr Pssssssst 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at June 25 at 4:28AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,533 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC