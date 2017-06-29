Las Vegas' economy is back, and that'...

Las Vegas' economy is back, and that's good news for city's private golf communities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Golfweek

Ten miles west of Las Vegas, on an unpaved home lot just off one of the fairways of a Tom Fazio-designed course that will open this month, a visitor can't help but admire the sweeping view of The Strip and wonder what it must look like when it's all lit up at night. Nearby, there's the future site a 130,000-square-foot clubhouse - it will include 21 condo units - and all around are signs of a bustling, 555-acre construction site, though no homes have yet been built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably 30 min Local 1
Making fun of Chloe Beardsley 34 min Local 2
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... 39 min Local 1
New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore 42 min The team of Donal... 1
New phone 52 min MR ROBINSON to YOU 14
Ilovekickboxing Henderson (Oct '16) 11 hr SsHunter 4
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 14 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 49
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC