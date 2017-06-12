Las Vegas business owner convicted of tax evasion
A Las Vegas business owner was convicted of tax evasion this week after a federal jury concluded she withheld taxes from employees' wages and then refused to pay the funds to the IRS. Maria Larkin, 55, owned and operated Five Star Home Health Care Inc. in Las Vegas from 1996 until 2009.
