Las Vegas braces for 1st major heat wave of the season
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 9 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures over Father's Day weekend, which are expected to hit as high as 115 degrees in southern Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores
|3 hr
|SMITHS LAS VEGAS
|1
|Review: Harrah's Casino Las Vegas
|12 hr
|HARRAHS CASINO LA...
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|Dippy
|18
|Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi...
|20 hr
|kyman
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ...
|20 hr
|kyman
|2
|Looking for tar.
|20 hr
|kyman
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|kyman
|44
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC