Las Vegas braces for 1st major heat wave of the season

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 9 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures over Father's Day weekend, which are expected to hit as high as 115 degrees in southern Nevada.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 15 at 2:29AM PDT

