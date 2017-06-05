Las Vegas attorney in 'real monetary bind' after lawyer withdraws in criminal case
Alexis Plunkett, a criminal defense attorney facing a dozen felony charges for providing a cell phone to inmates at the Clark County Detention Center, appears in court with her attorney Robert Langford at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye Alexis Plunkett, a criminal defense attorney facing a dozen felony charges for providing a cell phone to inmates at the Clark County Detention Center, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.
