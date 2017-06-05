Las Vegas airport will not get a name...

Las Vegas airport will not get a name change

14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Despite a call to replace the late Sen. Pat McCarran's name and likeness at the Las Vegas airport and in the Statuary Hall in Congress, the Nevada Legislature took a pass on the issue this session. Senate Bill 174, introduced by Sen. Tick Segerblom, would have renamed McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid, both to honor the retired senator and to erase McCarran's name because of his allegedly anti-Semitic and racially disparaging remarks during his time in office from 1933 to 1954.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Las Vegas, NV

