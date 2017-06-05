Las Vegas airport will not get a name change
Despite a call to replace the late Sen. Pat McCarran's name and likeness at the Las Vegas airport and in the Statuary Hall in Congress, the Nevada Legislature took a pass on the issue this session. Senate Bill 174, introduced by Sen. Tick Segerblom, would have renamed McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid, both to honor the retired senator and to erase McCarran's name because of his allegedly anti-Semitic and racially disparaging remarks during his time in office from 1933 to 1954.
