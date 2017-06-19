Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, June 23 - VIDEO
A Nevada-based Thunderbird jet skid off the runway and flipped over during a practice in Ohio. The F-16 was part of a demonstration team at Nellis Air Force Base.
