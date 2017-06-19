LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son
The father of a Southern California 5-year-old who has been missing for two months was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Vegas on suspicion of his son's murder, authorities said. A Los Angeles County sheriff's statement said Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35 was arrested in coordination with authorities in Las Vegas and was being held there on $10 million bail.
