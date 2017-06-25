Jokesters Named Best Comedy Club In Las Vegas By Casino Player Magazine
Jokesters Comedy Club inside the D Casino Hotel presents standup comedy the way it was meant to be: Live and uncensored each and every night at 10:30PM. Jokesters is the only full time Comedy Club in downtown Las Vegas and Casino Player Magazine named Jokesters the "Best Comedy Club " of Las Vegas for 2017.
