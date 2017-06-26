How Sunset Station changed the scene ...

How Sunset Station changed the scene for locals casinos in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

It was Station Casinos' flagship property when it opened in 1997, a resort that easily could have been built on the Strip instead of in suburban Henderson. Sunset Station, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, marked a turning point for the company, a key phase between its 1976 origin in a small casino and bingo hall in central Las Vegas to its more luxe resorts built in the 2000s on the valley's perimeter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 52 min 8541 MARINE 46
Josh 1 hr Old friend 1
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue 23 hr ThomasA 2
June 23 Sun Pssssssst 2
New phone Sun Pssssssst 2
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) Sun Pres Donald J Tru... 24
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Va meds 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at June 26 at 9:03AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC