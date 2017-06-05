Homicide detectives investigate body found in central Las Vegas
Homicide detectives are responding to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive, after a person was found about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal_ Homicide detectives are responding to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive, after a person was found about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|8 hr
|Local
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|11 hr
|Mrs Mary
|7
|Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri...
|11 hr
|sundemon420
|2
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|12 hr
|sundemon420
|3
|Looking for tar.
|19 hr
|Mills061183
|4
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|Mon
|DB Cooper
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|miriamg84
|112
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC