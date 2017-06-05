Home sprinklers ordinance headed to Las Vegas City Council
Under a new proposal, all new one- and two-family homes built in Las Vegas would need automatic fire sprinkler systems. If the council approves the residential sprinkler ordinance, it will take effect at least six months later, to allow contractors to prepare.
