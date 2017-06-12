Governor Sandoval Signs Several Bills...

Governor Sandoval Signs Several Bills in Las Vegas

While at the Tesla Energy Warehouse, Sandoval signed energy bills, AB 405 on Net Metering, SB146 on Distributed Resource Planning and SB 150 on Energy Efficiency.

