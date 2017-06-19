GOP senator blasts Trumpcare for stripping coverage from 'millions of Americans'
Sen. Dean Heller is probably the most endangered Republican up for reelection in 2018. As of Friday afternoon, he now appears likely to vote against the Republican plan to phase out Medicaid and dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act .
