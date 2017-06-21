Georgia Sheriff To Cut Sentences For Inmates Who Saved Correctional Officer

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Vegas Golden Knights to Play First Game at Dallas Oct. 6 The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will make their regular-season debut on the road in Dallas on Oct. 6 and host Arizona on Oct. 10 in the first home game in franchise history. Off Duty Cop Dressed As Batman Stops Shoplifter Stealing Batman Movie Off-duty police officer Damon Cole stopped a shoplifter attempting to steal a copy of Lego Batman while dressed as Batman.

