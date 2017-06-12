Genesis HealthCare to pay $53.6M to settle US probes
Genesis HealthCare has agreed to pay $53.6 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to the federal government for unnecessary therapy and substandard nursing care, the Justice Department said Friday. The settlement resolves six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging Genesis HealthCare companies and facilities violated federal statutes by submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary therapy, hospice service and substandard nursing care.
