Gang culture is changing with leadership, social media and spike in youth violence
Skaters ride past graffiti about Jaycee Park near where a man was found dead on a sidewalk and may have been killed in a gang-related shooting according to Metro Police on Thursday, May 25, 2017. It's 1:54 a.m. on July 30, 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|4 hr
|DB Cooper
|5
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|DB Cooper
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sun
|miriamg84
|112
|Suicides
|Fri
|Rodney
|4
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Fri
|Flyboy
|20
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Jun 2
|Sambeezyeezy89
|42
|Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16)
|Jun 1
|they bad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC