From sidewalk to sanctuary: Las Vegas developing campus where the homeless can rest, find resources

7 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Homeless camp out on the sidewalk as the city of Las Vegas is undergoing a $15 million project to create a "homeless camp" where the homeless can stay and get connected to services along Las Vegas Boulevard from Owen to Foremaster on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Many are hesitant to use shelters for a variety of reasons, and those who aren't sometimes find beds at capacity.

