Flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte postponed due to 'non-credible threat'

A flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Charlotte, North Carolina, was delayed Thursday due to a threat officials say was "non-credible." "American Airlines flight 1704, from Las Vegas to Charlotte, received a non-credible threat prior to departure.

