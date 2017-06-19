Flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte postponed due to 'non-credible threat'
A flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Charlotte, North Carolina, was delayed Thursday due to a threat officials say was "non-credible." "American Airlines flight 1704, from Las Vegas to Charlotte, received a non-credible threat prior to departure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 accused of selling fake immigration documents...
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|2 hr
|DeMariusLeOrgy
|6
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|10 hr
|Local
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|steffcull
|7
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Julian
|16
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Wed
|Julian
|6
|Get pain meds and opiates
|Tue
|kaydee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC