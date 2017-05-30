Fired CCSD substitute accused of soli...

Fired CCSD substitute accused of soliciting sex from student

11 hrs ago

LAS VEGAS - A terminated 25-year-old employee of Clark County School District was arrested Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student. According to CCSD, Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested at his home and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

