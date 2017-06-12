Fire and Dice
Downstairs in the casino, little remained of the MGM Grand Hotel's former glory. In the early morning hours of 21 November 1980, a fire had broken out in the Las Vegas landmark, ripping through the lounge in an explosive wave that instantly killed everyone in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Damn Interesting.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iphone 7 for sale
|3 hr
|Illness
|2
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|5 hr
|Josie
|7
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|Black top 23
|14
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Black top 23
|7
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Jun 11
|Shiiiiittttttt
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC