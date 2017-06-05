Father of girl found dead in Illinois appears in Las Vegas court
The father of a girl whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area home said little in his first appearance Friday before a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of forcing his wife into prostitution and abusing their two other daughters. Jason Scott Quate, 34, stood in shackles and answered "Yes, sir," when a local judge asked if he understood he was charged with felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|11 hr
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|41
|what does farbissina punim mean? (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Fanculo
|6
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|Thu
|Appleseed
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Thu
|Tyrone
|11
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Wed
|Thelma
|4
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Wed
|Anon
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC