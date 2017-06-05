Father of girl found dead in Illinois...

Father of girl found dead in Illinois appears in Las Vegas court

13 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The father of a girl whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area home said little in his first appearance Friday before a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of forcing his wife into prostitution and abusing their two other daughters. Jason Scott Quate, 34, stood in shackles and answered "Yes, sir," when a local judge asked if he understood he was charged with felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at June 09 at 2:17PM PDT

Las Vegas, NV

