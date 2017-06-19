Excessive Heat Contributes To 4 Deaths In Southern Nevada
The Clark County Coroner's Office has confirmed that the excessive heat affecting the area has contributed to the deaths of four people since Saturday. The coroner's office today said several more people have died during the same period but it hasn't been determined whether the heat was a contributing factor.
