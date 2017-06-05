Ex-domestic violence shelter official...

Ex-domestic violence shelter official acquitted in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This undated booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Robert White II, of Las Vegas. White II, was acquitted at trial on Thursday, June 8, 2017, of a misdemeanor domestic battery after a judge heard evidence that his girlfriend was the aggressor in a physical argument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac... 6 hr Phony 2
iphone 7 for sale 6 hr Phony 1
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 7 hr Jerry owner LAS V... 43
Record breaking heat wave temperatures from Jun... 8 hr Local 1
World stomp shear champion 15 hr Kustomblack1 2
Do you have these problems with your Ram Hemi l... 15 hr Kustomblack1 1
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort Fri SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 41
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at June 10 at 9:51PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC