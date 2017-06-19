EV&A Architects to Host Back to School Supply Donation Drive for Big...
EV&A Architects, a Las Vegas-based architect firm, is partnering with local non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada for a back to school supply donation drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|3 min
|8541 MARINE
|16
|Heavy heat wave likely to last much longer
|19 min
|Local
|1
|June 23
|1 hr
|Pssssssst
|1
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|gajos
|22
|2 accused of selling fake immigration documents...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Jun 22
|Local
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|steffcull
|7
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC