Escaped Mississippi inmates captured in Las Vegas

20 min ago

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 26-year-old Dakota Hamm and 23-year-old Issac Bennett were arrested Tuesday evening when Las Vegas police stopped them in a car reported stolen from the area. Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says dispatcher Marco Cordoba informed police of Hamm's identity after he gave a fake name and was about to be released.

