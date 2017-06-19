Escaped Mississippi inmates captured in Las Vegas

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 26-year-old Dakota Hamm and 23-year-old Issac Bennett were arrested Tuesday evening when Las Vegas police stopped them in a car reported stolen from the area. Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says dispatcher Marco Cordoba informed police of Hamm's identity after he gave a fake name and was about to be released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.