Electric Daisy Carnival Day 1 Highlights: Armin van Buuren, Andy C & Nicole Moudaber
There may be excessive heat warnings in Las Vegas this weekend, but Electric Daisy Carnival was even hotter as the annual massive descended on the city for the first of three nights. June 16 welcomed revelers back to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as neon and lasers abounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my....
|5 hr
|Biker Bob
|4
|Quick and Easy!
|8 hr
|MoneyMaker
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|ANIKAI PHILLIPS
|146
|Looking for tar.
|Sat
|Yaaaaaaa Boay
|7
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Sat
|Mad Mrs
|9
|Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores
|Jun 15
|SMITHS LAS VEGAS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC