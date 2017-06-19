Eddie Ramirez Gets Split Nod Over Eri...

Eddie Ramirez Gets Split Nod Over Erick Bone, Bellows Upset

13 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Sam's Town Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV - In the main event, Eddie Ramirez stayed undefeated with a hard fought split decision victory over Erick Bone . The final scores were 97-93 twice and 93-97.

