Eddie Ramirez Gets Split Nod Over Erick Bone, Bellows Upset
Sam's Town Gambling Hall, Las Vegas, NV - In the main event, Eddie Ramirez stayed undefeated with a hard fought split decision victory over Erick Bone . The final scores were 97-93 twice and 93-97.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|46 min
|Julian
|16
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|50 min
|Julian
|6
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|4 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|Get pain meds and opiates
|16 hr
|kaydee
|2
|Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and...
|Tue
|Local
|2
|Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera...
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC