Donny and Marie Osmond extend residency at Flamingo Las Vegas

After recently celebrating their eight-year anniversary at Flamingo Las Vegas , America's most-loved brother-sister duo, Donny & Marie Osmond, have extended their popular residency through the end of 2017. Donny & Marie have continued to be one of the most popular acts on the Las Vegas Strip since opening at Flamingo Las Vegas on 9 September 2008.

