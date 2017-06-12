DOJ Sentences Men in Cell Phone Armed...

DOJ Sentences Men in Cell Phone Armed Robberies

The Nevada Department of Justice says several men have been sentenced for their role in a string of armed robberies at cell phone stores in Las Vegas. 20-year-old Fred Oaxaca and 20-year-old Martin Garcia have been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

