DOJ Sentences Men in Cell Phone Armed Robberies
The Nevada Department of Justice says several men have been sentenced for their role in a string of armed robberies at cell phone stores in Las Vegas. 20-year-old Fred Oaxaca and 20-year-old Martin Garcia have been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
