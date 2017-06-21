Decadent Dining and Drinks with Divas...

Decadent Dining and Drinks with Divas Las Vegas at the Linq Hotel & Casino

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Las Vegas' longest-running headliner Frank Marino and his all-star cast of superstar female impersonators in Divas Las Vegas will introduce new show times at The LINQ Hotel & Casino. Beginning July 10, the fabulous Frank Marino 's Divas will perform Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday through Monday at 4 p.m. Answering fans pleas for years to bring some attitude to the afternoon, the "Queen of the Strip" will be the perfect kick start to happy hour with his fierce adult show.

Las Vegas, NV

